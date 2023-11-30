SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $16.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $455.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.85. The company has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

