SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $19.58 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,983 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 1.1% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,160,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 147,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

