SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFSD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 93,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,449. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.