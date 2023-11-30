SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.99. 210,187 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

