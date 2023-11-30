SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 281,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,934. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.