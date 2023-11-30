SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 317,724 shares during the period.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. 180,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,132. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.