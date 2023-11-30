SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.24. 276,990 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average of $142.97. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.