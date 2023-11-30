SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,809. The stock has a market cap of $474.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $256.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.