SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $38.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,227 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 1.03% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $38,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 98,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 99,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,788. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

