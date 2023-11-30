SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,876,000 after buying an additional 2,365,866 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 100,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 161,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 90,946 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,904,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 97,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,789. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

