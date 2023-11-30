SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,280. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.