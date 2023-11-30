SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,963,000 after buying an additional 150,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after buying an additional 411,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.39. 380,513 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

