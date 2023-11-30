SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,051. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

