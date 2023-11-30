SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

VB stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.83. 309,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,354. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

