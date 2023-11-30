SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 18,676 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.0% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WorthPointe LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:PAPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.86. 46,080 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

