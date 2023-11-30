SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.74. 233,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

