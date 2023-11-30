SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,422 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $296.63. The stock had a trading volume of 300,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,734. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $301.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.