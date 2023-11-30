SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 49,068 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,068 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $92.43. 3,403,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,925,382. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

