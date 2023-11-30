SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 64,693 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $63,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VXF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,747. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

