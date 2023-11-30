SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,291. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.