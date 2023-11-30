SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,442. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

