SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.58. 1,055,023 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

