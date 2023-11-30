SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,924,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,113,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 151,148 shares. The firm has a market cap of $990.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

