SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.42. 315,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,629. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

