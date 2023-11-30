SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,632 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057,647 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

