SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447,605 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after buying an additional 73,561 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $97.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

