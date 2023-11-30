SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 49,514 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,514 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

