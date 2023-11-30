SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 69,741 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,741 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861,596 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

