Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $252.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day moving average of $213.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,474,603. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

