Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $82,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 1,149,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.