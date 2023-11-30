Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 1,640,579 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,774,000 after purchasing an additional 616,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 158,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.