Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Cut by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 1,297,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,646. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

