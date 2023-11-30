Searle & CO. Buys New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 11.1% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation increased its position in Blackstone by 6.0% during the second quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation now owns 1,430,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,011,000 after buying an additional 80,505 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.55. The company had a trading volume of 737,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

