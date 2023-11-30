Searle & CO. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Searle & CO. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.0% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $158.51.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

