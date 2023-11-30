Searle & CO. Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Searle & CO. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,143,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

