Searle & CO. Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $133.69. 9,030,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,596,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

