Searle & CO. Invests $204,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 878,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

