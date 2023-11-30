Searle & CO. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $609.61. The stock had a trading volume of 982,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,297. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $556.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

