Searle & CO. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $609.61. The stock had a trading volume of 982,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,297. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $556.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
