Searle & CO. Sells 100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Searle & CO. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.1% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 212.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 161,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,195,000 after acquiring an additional 109,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $291.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,421. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,169 shares of company stock worth $108,927,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

