Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE:SEM opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

