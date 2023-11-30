SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.20. 423,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,698,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Specifically, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $164,683.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,340.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,298 shares of company stock worth $4,624,780. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on S shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

SentinelOne Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.