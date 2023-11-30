ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.3% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,261,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $683.02. The stock had a trading volume of 560,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $591.65 and its 200 day moving average is $570.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $688.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.