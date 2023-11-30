Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Albemarle by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Albemarle by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.65. The company had a trading volume of 957,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.81. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.