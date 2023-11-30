Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.62. 559,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,583. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

