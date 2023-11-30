Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 198 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.67. 596,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.55 and a 200 day moving average of $233.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

