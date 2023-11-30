Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $538,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.16. 472,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

