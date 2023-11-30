Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.76. The company had a trading volume of 525,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

