Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $585.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $599.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

