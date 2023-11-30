Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.68. 487,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,509. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

