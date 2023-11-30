Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 591,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.38. 159,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.84. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

